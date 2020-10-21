After weeks of hinting at new music, Ariana Grande finally shares some firm details about her upcoming single. The singer shared a countdown on her website this week which signaled her new era of music will officially start Friday.

It’s been over a year and a half since Grande shared her acclaimed record Thank U, Next, and it won’t be long before fans are able to hear its follow-up. Last week, the singer revealed in a succinct tweet that her next record will debut in October. Giving further information about her music, Grande’s website’s new countdown indicates that the album’s lead single, “Positions,” will be shared on Friday.

Along with specifying her “Positions” release, the singer’s website features a second countdown ending on October 30. Since Grande stated her entire album will arrive in October, many have concluded that the countdown is the singer’s way of sharing the record’s official release date.

ariana grande: “heres a countdown for my new album and single positions” literally everyone: #POSITIONSISCOMING pic.twitter.com/azPD7sUjFk — katie ❀ // was @sayamenswift (@ntltcswift) October 17, 2020

Grande’s announcement arrives after she teased fans with a couple snippets of her new music. A six-second clip shared to social media gives a taste of a vocal track on one of her songs. Before that, the singer hinted that she had something special in the works with Doja Cat.

Check out Grande’s “Positions” single art below and see her release countdown here.