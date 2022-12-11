Ticketmaster Ruined Bad Bunny’s Mexico City Concert For Some Fans

Ticketmaster’s blunders aren’t exclusive to Swifties. Bad Bunny completed his World’s Hottest Tour at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Friday night, and some fans weren’t allowed to witness the year’s top-grossing touring artist. According to Billboard, Ticketmaster Mexico canceled several people’s tickets “at the entrance to the show saying they were fake.”

“Dozens of people who had arrived hours and some days earlier — coming from different places in Mexico and the U.S. — were not able to get inside,” Billboard reported. They relayed an individual tearful account from the scene and adding, “some desperate fans climbed over the main gates of the stadium trying to get inside but were blocked by security.”

Ticketmaster Mexico released a statement on Saturday about the debacle:

The statement begins by apologizing to those affected by the scam and promising “a full refund to legitimate ticket holders who were unable to access” the concert. The company also pinpointed “an unprecedented number of false tickets” on the platform as the issue. “This generated confusion and complicated the entrance to the stadium, with the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry,” the statement continues.

Ticketmaster Mexico shared it will work with PROFECO to sort out the aftermath and assist in preventing future ticket fraud.

Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait awhile for a redo. Bad Bunny pulled off two headlining tours in 2022: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo 2022 and World’s Hottest Tour. According to his new Billboard cover story, he became the first-ever artist to earn at least $100 million on two separate shows in one year.

Bad Bunny told the publication that he plans to take a break in 2023, citing his “physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements.” One thing assuredly penciled into his 2023 calendar is the Grammys, where his Un Verano Sin Ti will be the first-ever Spanish-language album up for the Album Of The Year category.