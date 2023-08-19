Ariana Grande is gearing up for a major career milestone. Next week marks the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly. This was a special time in Grande’s career, as it marked the closing of an era for her as a child actress and a shift to full-time popstardom. To celebrate a decade of Yours Truly, Grande has a week of events planned.

Beginning next Friday (August 25), Grande will release a special digital deluxe edition of Yours Truly, featuring live recordings of some of the original Yours Truly tracks she performed in London. On Saturday (August 26), Grande will hold a special Q&A session, and drop a merch capsule. On Sunday (August 27), she will share a live performance of Yours Truly fan favorite, “Baby I.”

Fans will be able to purchase a special vinyl edition of Yours Truly beginning Monday (August 28), and participate in a second Q&A. Grande will share special live performances of Yours Truly album cuts “Tattoed Heart” and “Right There” on Tuesday (August 29).

On Wednesday (August 30), Grande will share some found behind-the-scenes footage from the Yours Truly era, as well as performance of “The Way”—the song that began it all.

You can see the trailer for Yours Truly‘s 10th anniversary above.