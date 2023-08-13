In June, Ariana Grande poked fun at herself for all of the makeup phases she embarrassingly participated in a lighthearted TikTok video. However, there is one beauty trend she is quite proud of, her custom fragrance lines. With nearly ten scents tied to her likeness, Grande is adding another perfume to her arsenal.

Her new eu da parfum, Cloud Pink, is available online, but it isn’t set to float onto the shelves of an Ulta Beauty store near you until next week. To promote the airy smell, Grande teamed up with visual artist Zoey Grossman to capture the essence of the product for the whimsical new commercial.

As fans await her musical return, Grande is keeping herself busy with her latest business endeavor. In a statement with PR Newswire, Grande shared her excitement for the scent’s release, which marks the long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 perfume Cloud.

“Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years. Developing a new fragrance under this fan-favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we’ve created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud,” said Grande.

Noreen Dodge, the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of LUXE Brands, the company that partnered with Grande for the scent, shared the same feelings.

“Cloud Pink is an evolution of the story. Working with an artist like Ariana, she challenges her partners to re-imagine the convergence of scent, design, and storytelling, always with the intent to delight her fans. It is this forward-thinking creativity and craftsmanship that continues to redefine the customer’s experience,” said Dodge.

Ariana Grande’s Cloud Pink fragrance is exclusively on Ulta Beauty’s website starting today (August 13). The scent will be made available in starts starting on August 20. Find more information here.