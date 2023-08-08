Over the last few weeks, Ariana Grande has been a trending topic across social media. Whether users were discussing her rumored split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, or her alleged relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, the “Focus” singer has been at the center of thousands of digital discussions. Thanks to Grande’s latest Instagram post, all this attention can be shifted back to her superlative vocal abilities.

In a gallery of images, Grande teased that supporters are in for a treat as she seemingly has something big planned for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly. The series of flicks, captioned “Almost 10,” apparently indicates that Grande had returned to the recording booth with a full orchestra to re-record some of the project’s tracks. Yours Truly was released on August 30, 2013.

According to the image, the songs up to be reimagined are “Baby I,” “Daydreaming,” and “Tattooed Heart.” Overall, Yours Truly solidified Grande’s star power, becoming her first platinum album. Other notable songs from the body of work include “The Way” with Mac Miller (peaked at No. 9), “Popular Song” with MIKA (peaked at No. 87), “Almost Is Never Enough” with Nathan Sykes (peaked at No. 82), “Right There” featuring Big Sean (peaked at No. 84) and of course, “Baby I” (peaked at No. 81).