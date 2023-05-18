Ashnikko announced her forthcoming album Weedkiller in early March and marked the announcement by releasing a single, “Worms.” The arrival date for the album, at least at the time, was June 2.

They followed the same model on Wednesday, May 17, as their latest Weedkiller update was accompanied by confirming the album’s next single, “Possession Of A Weapon,” will arrive next Wednesday, May 24.

“demidevils, the story continues,” Ashnikko captioned her Instagram post presumably teasing the “Possession Of A Weapon” video. “the next offering from the Weedkiller realm, ‘possession of a weapon’ !!!!! out may 24.”

They continued:

“due to reasons beyond my control, my album <em>Weedkiller </em>is now arriving August 25. I’ve spent the past few years building this world and i want the album to be perfect for you all to enjoy. there are more chapters to unfold in the story before the end is revealed. i know this news is disappointing but there are so many exciting things happening between now and then. I can’t wait to finally share my dystopian fae world with you !!!! thank you from the bottom of my bioluminescent heart for supporting me and my music! love u all! i would send each of you tiny thimblefuls of faerie nectar and honeycomb cake if i could!!!”

Ashnikko is scheduled to support Weedkiller on a world tour of the same name, beginning September 15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. See all of her dates here.

Weedkiller is out 8/25 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

