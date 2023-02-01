On the heels of his new Netflix sitcom, That ’90s Show, Ashton Kutcher spoke with Esquire about some of his favorite things. During his interview, he revealed that his favorite karaoke song is “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band. On a related note, he recalled a time when he met Harry Styles at a karaoke party held at the home of his unnamed neighbor, but had no clue he was a chart-topping singer.

He and his wife, Mila Kunis, saw the pop singer perform an ABBA song, by which they were in awe.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is bananas,'” Kutcher said. “So the kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him and we’re like, ‘Man, I gotta tell you something — you’re a ringer. You’re really good.’ He was like, ‘Thank you, I really appreciate that.'”

Kutcher remembered telling friends at the party about the singer, who Kutcher and Kunis thought was an aspiring artist, only for a friend of theirs to inform them that the singer was, in fact, Styles.

“He’s a professional singer and we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer,” he said “And I feel so dumb, so I just really want to say I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously. Like, really good!”