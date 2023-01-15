Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly on Thursday, January 12. The 54-year-old daughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley had reportedly been hospitalized earlier that day for “full cardiac arrest” (as noted by the Associated Press).

Nicolas Cage, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Michael Jackson’s estate were among those to publicly mourn Presley, who had been married to Cage from 2002-04 and Jackson from 1994-96. Austin Butler joined them with his own statement, as relayed by Billboard.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three children — Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — and Priscilla Presley. Her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla had atttended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, to support Butler and Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Butler starred in as the titular icon (and still talks like). Butler took home the trophy for Best Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama — his first career Golden Globe.

Butler thanked “the Presley family” during his acceptance speech “for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.” He concluded, “Lisa Marie [and Priscilla], I love you forever.”

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Butler has largely been praised for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, including by Lisa Marie.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now. Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully,” she tweeted in May 2022. Lisa Marie added in a following tweet, “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

The nomination field for the 2023 Oscars will be unveiled on January 24.