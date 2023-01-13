Following the untimely passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday evening of cardiac arrest at the age of 54, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have joined the chorus of celebrity tributes to the late daughter and only child of Elvis Presley. Hanks and Wilson got to know Lisa Marie while doing the promotional tour for Elvis. They describe her as a delightful presence and resource for the biopic on her father’s life. She also championed Austin Butler’s performance as the legendary singer “unprecedented” and “finally done accurately and respectfully” before boldly announcing that she’ll eat her own foot if the actor isn’t nominated for an Oscar.

Hanks, via E! Online, feels “heartbroken” over this loss to the world. Wilson took to Instagram, where she wrote, “Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.” She added, “She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

Wilson also spoke fondly about meeting Presley’s daughters, her music, and her gracious hospitality:

She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.

Wilson concluded her tribute with prayers for Lisa Marie’s family, including her mother Priscilla Presley. You can see the tribute in its entirety below:

(Via Rita Wilson on Instagram)