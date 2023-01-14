After the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s heartbreaking passing last night, several of her ex-husbands (or their estates) have offered statements in her honor. One of those was Michael Jackson’s estate, who shared a statement about Lisa Marie via NME.

The only daughter of Elvis died at 54 after being hospitalized for a cardiac arrest.

“We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” Jackson’s estate said.

“Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family,” they added. “Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1994 before they divorced a year-and-a-half later. She then went on to also wed Nicolas Cage in 2002.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” Cage also shared about Lisa Marie.