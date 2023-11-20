Ava Max, Uproxx’s August 2021 cover star, started this year with the January release of her sophomore studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. The album leaked online in October 2022, leaving Max visibly upset. But Max is in firm control of what information is being deployed related to her next album.

On November 4, Max posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I promise new music is being made and some is already done [shushing emoji] new chapter awaits.” She followed that up on Saturday, November 18, by writing, “Cookin in the studio [chef emoji] won’t be MIA for long.”

I promise new music is being made and some is already done 🤫 new chapter awaits — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) November 5, 2023

Cookin in the studio 👩‍🍳 won’t be MIA for long 🫢 — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) November 19, 2023

Between those two posts, Max posted photos on Instagram and X with the caption, “i would hate me 2 if I were you [shamrock emoji].” Take that for what you will. Most recently, Max posted a video (without audio) to Instagram showing her in the studio. “album 3 mode in full effect [plant emoji, red heart emoji, Bandaid emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

i would hate me 2 if I were you 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Txutw6Qpag — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) November 12, 2023

Max finding any time to spend in the studio this year is impressive, given she toured for most of it in support of Diamonds & Dancefloors. Outside of her solo releases, Max also contributed “Choose Your Fighter” to the Grammy-nominated Barbie: The Album.

Ava Max is a Warner Music artist and the Barbie soundtrack is a Warner Music release. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.