Just days after Bebe Rexha suffered an injury after having a phone thrown at her from the crowd of her NYC show, another pop star has reportedly been injured by a “fan.” In a new video from Ava Max‘s concert in Los Angeles, she was slapped by an audience member on the stage.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” Max shared on Twitter, complete with a few angry emojis. “He’s never coming to a show again… thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

In the video, the man can be spotted clearly extending his hand and hitting Max. She then puts her hand over her eye and walks offstage.

“I don’t know what exactly happened but first Bebe Rexha now you? Why is violence starting to increase at concerts people are paying to be at? Hope you’re good,” one user wrote.

“I’m so sorry that happened queen glad you’re okay,” another added.

According to one Ava Max update account, he also hadn’t been invited but had jumped up onto the stage during the final song. In the video, you can also see a security guard trying to move the man away from Max as her backup dancers continued in behind her. However, he still got close enough.

Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles. This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp — Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023

