Hot off the release of her seventh studio album Love Sux, Avril Lavigne has just delivered a fiery performance of “Love It When You Hate Me” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Joined by the song’s collaborators Blackbear and Travis Barker, Lavigne bounces with high energy and thrives on the musical chemistry between herself and Blackbear.

After the first chorus, Lavigne briefly flips off the audience.

Love Sux sees a return to Lavigne’s pop-punk roots with the help of Barker, who produced “Love It When You Hate Me” and “Bite Me” from the album.

“It’s just been really great to see him evolve,” Lavigne said of Barker in a previous interview with Uproxx. “He’s so much more than a drummer. He has a great sense of production. He knows a lot about songwriting. He’s a businessman. He’s a studio wizard. Like, there’s so much more to him than being a drummer. He spends every waking moment — like, he’s always working, he’s always in the studio. He loves music, he’s so passionate about it, and really shows. I’m really enjoying working with him, because he’s also an artist, so he understands. He’s been around for a long time and doing his thing for a long time, and so have I, and so we can really relate to each other”

Check out the performance of “Love It When You Hate Me” above.

Avril Lavigne is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.