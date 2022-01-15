Avril Lavigne’s new single “Bite Me” is a return to form for the pop-punk icon, who recently signed to Travis Barker’s DTA Records. As the lead single off her new album, Love Sux, which will be out on February 25, “Bite Me” re-establishes Avril’s delightfully acerbic take on the classic pop-punk riff, and has fans just as excited as her recent collab with Willow and Travis Barker on “Grow” for Willow’s album did.

Now, she’s followed up the lead single with another new track, this one called “Love It When You Hate Me,” featuring Blackbear, who pop-punk fans might remember from MGK’s lowkey hit “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Blackbear is a great foil for Avril because he toes the line between emo and rap, and though she never strays into the hip-hop world, her brash sound fits in with the latest round of pop-punk influenced stars like The Kid Laroi. The new song comes on the heels of Avril announcing her album release date, and the full tracklist for the project, which includes a whole host of exciting collaborators.

Mark Hoppus, MGK, and of course Blackbear are all featured guests, while Barker’s fingerprints are all over the whole record as a collaborator and producer. Check out her new single above and look for the album out next month.