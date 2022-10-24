Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour is now visiting cities throughout Latin America. For his concert in the Dominican Republic on Saturday night (October 22), the Puerto Rican superstar brought out Tokischa as a surprise guest.

Bad Bunny wrapped the US leg of the World’s Hottest Tour on October 1 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. He had a few weeks off before the restarting the tour in the Dominican Republic on October 21. As Bad Bunny travels through Latin America, it appears that he will be bringing out the top local acts from each country that he visits. During night two in the Dominican Republic, he invited Tokischa to join him.

Bad Bunny Y Tokischa en RD 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/3uFADz6rrc — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito31094) October 23, 2022

Bad Bunny brought Tokischa to the stage and she sang “Tití Me Preguntó” with him. She performed a new verse on the track, which means that a remix could possibly be on the way soon. Tokischa also twerked alongside Bad Bunny while singing her own hits like “Perra,” “Estilazo,” and “Delincuente.” Bad Bunny later brought out Dominican singer Toño Rosario as another surprise guest.

Since breaking through last year, Tokischa has helped globalize Dominican dembow music. Spanish pop star Rosalía worked with her on the songs “Linda” and “La Combi Versace” from the Motomami album. Last month, Madonna enlisted Tokischa for a dembow-infused remix of “Hung Up.”

Bad Bunny’s World Hottest Tour visits Chile next on October 28. His blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.