J Balvin has been on a hot streak for quite some time now, and his latest video does not disappoint. Along with Panamanian artist Sech, he’s debuting a new video off his latest album, JOSE, that’s stuffed to the brim with feel-good reggaeton vibes and plenty of partying. The two connect in a warehouse party that’s full of dancing women and characters who promise a very entertaining evening.

With every new release, though, Balvin just continues to prove that he can’t be boxed in. From last year’s brand collaboration with McDonalds, to his stranglehold on the Latin music charts, to his Tiny Desk concert near the New York’s east river, his range is always on display. And even when he does have a misstep, like his recent “Perra” video which faced criticism for its portrayal of Black women, he immediately apologizes and owns up to his mistakes.

After a powerhouse collaboration with the likes of Skepta and his recent reinvention of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” as a reggaeton song, he’s made it more than clear that he’s just going to keep taking on unexpected ventures and expanding the world’s expectations. Check out the new video with Sech up above and keep your eyes peeled for whatever he may be up to next.