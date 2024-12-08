The tables have officially turned for Barry Keoghan. After months of admiration the Saltburnactor is now begging Sabrina Carpenter fans to please, please, please leave him alone.

According to an insider, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan recent breakup was due to their hectic career schedules. However, users online claim to have uncovered the real reason—a supposed cheating scandal involving influencer Breckie Hill. Shortly after this fan theory began to circulate, Keoghan deactivated his Instagram page.

After intense harassment, yesterday (December 7) Keoghan released statement on X (formerly Twitter) dismissing the rumors while asking Carpenter’s fans to lay off of him. “I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work,” he wrote. “The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.” Read his full statement below.

Even Breckie Hill recorded a TikTok video (viewable here) came out to address the rumor. “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry,” she said. “I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching ‘Saltburn.’”