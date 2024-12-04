The only nonsense Sabrina Carpenter has time for is her upcoming Netflix special. According to reports, the “Taste” singer is adjusting her priorities.

In an exclusive piece, People claimed Sabrina Carpenter’s whirlwind romance with Barry Keoghan has come to a full stop. A supposed insider shared a statement regarding the supposed breakup.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” said the source.

Although neither have responded to the report, this isn’t the first time the pair’s relationship has been debated online. Back in August, Keoghan stirred the breakup pot further by leaving a comment on a video suggesting their love had fizzled out. The following month, Keoghan was back to publicly flirting with Carpenter.

This could simply be a case of other looking far too deeply into the entertainers’ private matters. Or a relationship simply running its course. Either way, if this is the end of Carpenter and Keoghan at least they produced one good thing–the action packed “Please Please Please” video.

But for the fans desperately in search of another celebrity couple to obsess over, everything appears to be going steady between Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. Well, as far as the public knows.