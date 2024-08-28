Was Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship short n’ sweet? Or are they still dating? Keoghan may have quieted the speculation with Bratz dolls, naturally.

Anonymous gossip hub Deuxmoi claimed that the pair had broken up after he appeared in her Bonnie And Clyde-indebted “Please Please Please” music video. However, there was nothing official from either the singer (she’s too busy workin’ late) or The Banshees Of Inisherin star — at least until he responded to a Bratz recreation of Carpenter and Jenna Ortega in the murderous “Taste” video. “Can I have one?” he wrote, as seen here.

There are a few ways to interpret Keoghan’s comment: “can I have one?” means he and Carpenter broke up and now he has no one, or the more likely scenario, he’s having a laugh. Or maybe Keoghan is the world’s biggest Bratz fan and he genuinely wants a “Taste” doll. He has good taste.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Carpenter called working with Keoghan “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor!” She also coyly addressed the breakup rumors and the increased attention on her private life. “It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born,” she said. “I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like… OK!”