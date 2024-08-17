Like most artists, Bebe Rexha is making the summer months with a host of international bookings. Unfortunately, while abroad, the “Blue Moon” singer’s travels haven’t been as smooth as it could have been, according to her.

Today (August 17), in a deeply emotional video, Bebe Rexha claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime allegedly committed by a Lufthansa airline staffer. In a series of post shared to her Instagram stories, Bebe accused the agent of threatening her and inflicting metal abuse. Bebe alleged that the agent’s actions were due to her speaking in Albanian.

The video, captured by Pop Crave, showed a distressed Bebe inside what appears to be an airport terminal fighting back tears with passport in hand. When asked by an individual out of frame, what is happening, Bebe responds: “The supervisor of the flight is threatening me.”

Although the dialog stops there, Bebe shared more about the incident in the video’s overlaid caption, which read: “I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket, and now he is banning me from the flight.”

Then in a text only post, Bebe expanded on her feelings. “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian,” she wrote. “He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful than he was. Not one of the women at Lufthansa stepped in or said something.”

Bebe closed the note by providing more information about the alleged aggressor’s affiliation with the airline. “I just found out he works for ATSG (Air Transport Services Group) a service company document control hired by Lufthansa,” she wrote.

Bebe Rexha’s followers quickly jumped in to demand that Lufthansa rectify the matter, to which she reposted.

Lufthansa nor Air Transport Services Group have issued a response.