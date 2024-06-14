Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy have teamed up a couple of times, on 2015’s “Me, Myself & I” and then on Rexha’s 2017 song “F.F.F.” Since then, though, the two have clearly had a falling out, based on Rexha’s recent social media activity.

As People notes, yesterday (June 13), Rexha shared a screenshot of a text message she received from somebody, about potentially filming some social media content with G-Eazy. She wrote on the Instagram Story post, “@geazy you have my number,” adding, “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again.”

The post was later removed from Rexha’s Story, but after that, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain, “Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”

Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Rexha recently retweeted a photo of Halsey and herself talking, which was captioned, “Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career.”