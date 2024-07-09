Bebe Rexha is ready to put an end to the object throwing trend at concerts once and for all. Back in June 2023, “Call On Me” singer was struck in the face with a cell phone with resulted in some gruesome injuries.

On Saturday (July 6), Bebe nearly found herself in the same predicament during her Palmesus Festival performance in Kristiansand, Norway. As Bebe entertained the crowd, a concertgoer attempted to throw an object at her. In the viral video of the incident, Bebe slammed the attendee and threatened to take legal action.

“If you hit me with something on stage right now, I’ll take you for everything you’ve f*cking got,” she said. “Do not f*cking play with me right now. Out! Get the f*ck out.”

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance: “If you hit me with something on stage i'll take you for everything you've f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024

Now that the clip has gained traction online, supporters have begun to rally behind Bebe.

“As she should. This behavior of throwing things at artists on stage needs to stop. It’s very irritating,” wrote one user.

as she should. this behavior of throwing things at artists on stage needs to stop. it’s very irritating — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) July 7, 2024

“Good, they need to start shaming and booting these people because it’s becoming a trend,” penned another.

good, they need to start shaming and booting these people because it’s becoming a trend — Matt (@mattspx) July 7, 2024

“Finally a celebrity that is taking action in this matter,” added another.

Finally a celebrity that is taking action in this matter — Pvssy Tight (@pvssytightt) July 7, 2024

The June 2023 assailant, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested. But reports state after completion of community service, his case could be dismissed, and the criminal charges would be sealed. Based on Bebe Rexha’s onstage remarks, she doesn’t want another repeat of that.