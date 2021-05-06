After a recent chance to connect with her fans on Instagram Live turned a little awkward due to one fan’s indecent exposure, Bebe Rexha is in a much better place now. The pop star is gearing up to release her sophomore album Better Mistakes in just a few days, and it’s got a packed collaborator list featuring the likes of Lil Uzi Vert on the extremely-catchy misandrist bop “Die For A Man,” along with a whole host of who’s who in hip-hop including Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, and Pink Sweats. But tonight, the singer is focused on another track off the record, teasing a clip of “Mama,” track thirteen off the record, on her Instagram.

This one sounds like it’s much more of a power ballad than a hip-hop-indebted pop song, and that’s a place where Bebe’s voice really shines, she’s got a voice that’s well-suited to vamping and belting, and even in the brief clip there’s a few key moments where she shows it off.

Oh and another notable collab on the record? Her song with Travis Barker, “Break My Heart Myself,” which is getting a music video tomorrow night to coincide with the album release. Keep your ears out for this record pop fans, it’s going to put Rexha on a new level.