For the last few months, Lil Uzi Vert has promised his next album is “coming soon.” If it arrived prior to today it would’ve been the rapper’s fourth full-length effort in about a year, joining projects like Eternal Atake and Pluto X Baby Pluto. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that project will arrive in the near future, but in the meantime, fans can enjoy the Philly rapper’s latest guest verse which finds him rocking beside Bebe Rexha on “Die For A Man.” The track, which is set to appear on Rexha’s upcoming Better Mistakes album, sees her declaring that she’ll never die, change, or cry for a man. Uzi appears later on to echo similar sentiments in regards to the women who appear in his life.

Rexha’s Better Mistakes album will arrive on May 7 with additional help from Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Pink Sweats, Travis Barker, and more. Moving back to Lil Uzi, the rapper is also set to appear on Blink-182’s upcoming album. Until that arrives, the wait for his next body of work continues and it should be noted that Uzi and Grimes claimed to be in the studio “making hits” together, tracks that could very well appear on his new project.

Hit play on the video above to hear Uzi and Rexha’s new song.

Better Mistakes is out 5/7 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

