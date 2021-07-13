Bebe Rexha released her new album Better Mistakes just a few months ago, but that hasn’t stopped new singles, videos, and collaborations from the prolific pop star. She’s also been part of the “Getting Better Together” campaign to advocate for mental health and shared about her own journey with mental illness. On her recent collaboration with Topic, the star got serious with the “Chain My Heart” lyrics and has now shared a video that gets pretty literal.

While decked out in a chain-link bodysuit, Bebe flexes and dances alongside plenty of similarly scantily clad dancers before Topic watches from the shadows. Bebe is clearly the star of the show here, but she’s working with slightly more electronic production than on her latest album, a hat tip to Topic’s production and perhaps more proof that veering into other genres — say, like metal? — isn’t a bad idea. Bebe’s voice is so versatile it works across any form of production, and she even manages to make a bodysuit of chains look comfortable.

Given her other recent collaborations, like “Break My Heart Myself” with Travis Barker, Bebe works great when she’s collaborating with another artist, so expect even more of that in the future.

Check out the “Chain My Heart” video above.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.