Last summer, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face, after someone in the crowd threw a phone at her concert. Now, the man who did it, Nicolas Malvagna, recently agreed to have the charges dismissed — all he would need to do is “40 days of community service,” according to Rolling Stone. He would also need to “not violate an order of protection for 6 months.”

“This resolution, reached after extensive negotiations, allows Mr. Malvagna to contribute to the community while ensuring the dismissal and sealing of the criminal charges,” Malvagna’s lawyer told the outlet.

Following the phone-throwing incident, Malvagna was initially charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree attempted assault, one count of second-degree harassment, and one count of third-degree attempted assault. “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” he reportedly confessed at the time.

Meanwhile, Rexha, whose team did not respond for comment to Rolling Stone, had to receive stitches shortly after performing her New York show. She would go on to post a photo to Instagram of herself with a bruised eye and another seemingly right after she was hit. “I’m good,” she captioned, despite giving a thumbs up through the pain.

