There was some friction between Bebe Rexha and boyfriend Keyan Safyari recently, and now it appears the two are no longer a couple.

The Independent reports that during her show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on July 29, Rexha told her audience, “I just went through a break-up, so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me.” Additionally, she was reportedly moved to tears when she read a fan’s sign that said, “You are enough.”

This comes after Rexha recently shared a text allegedly from Safyari, in which he comments on her weight. The message says, “Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

It adds, “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

