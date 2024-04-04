Just when you probably found yourself wondering, “Where the heck is G-Eazy?” the man himself returns with a new single to show you: he’s been in the studio. On the new track, “Femme Fatale,” he was accompanied by a pair of companions whose presence played perfectly with the title: Coi Leray and Kaliii. Opening with the familiar vocal intro from 20th Century Steel Band’s oft-sampled “Heaven And Hell Is On Earth,” the track quickly pivots to Gerald’s signature Bay Area bounce and the three rappers spitting sleazy verses about stepping out for some sexual activities. The new single is accompanied by a vizualizer of G-Eazy’s face — complete with Starchild-esque makeup — projected on a nude woman’s body.

“Femme Fatale” represents the first time fans have heard from the Berkeley, California native since last April when he appeared on Vic Mensa’s “Swish” with Chance The Rapper. It’s Eazy’s first single as the primary artist since “Tulips And Roses” a month before. One potential reason for his absence from the spotlight could be the death of his mother in late 2021; one of the few songs he’s released since then was the loving tribute “Angel.” If G-Eazy is looking to release a new album soon, it’ll be his first since 2021’s These Things Happen Too, his sixth studio album, which featured appearances from Demi Lovato, E-40, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Tyga, YG, and more.

Listen to “Femme Fatale” above.