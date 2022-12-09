Becky G celebrated some big news with her fans today (December 9). The Mexican-American superstar revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G started dating Lletget, a soccer player for the Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy, in April 2016. He appeared in the music video for her 2020 track “My Man.” After six years of dating, Becky G surprised her fans with an engagement announcement on Instagram. In a series of photos with the caption “our spot forever,” Lletget can be seen getting down on one knee with a ring. The happy couple is all smiles with Becky G flashing her new rock to the camera. She said “yes” to getting engaged to her future husband.

Many of Becky G’s famous friends congratulated her on her engagement to Lletget. Among the artists that left sweet messages were her “Mamiii” collaborator Karol G, Brazilian singer Anitta, Batgirl star Leslie Grace, and Mexican singer Carlos Rivera.

“Fiesta fiesta fiesta!!!” wrote Karol G. “Imma get my dress ready RIGHT NOW wowwwww,” responded Anitta.

“”YESSSSS!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH AGHHHHH,” wrote Grace. Rivera commented, “Congratulations Becky!! Many blessings for you both.”

Becky G’s engagement tops of a stellar year in music for the singer. In May, she released her second album Esquemas featuring the global hits “Mamiii” and “Bailé Con Mi Ex.”