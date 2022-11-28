Carlos Rivera continues to serenade the world with his beautiful love songs. On Friday (November 25), the Mexican pop heartthrob released the music video for his new single “Un Viaje A Todas Partes.”

Since winning the reality TV competition La Academia in 2004, Rivera has become one of Mexico’s biggest pop stars. In 2017, he was tapped to sing the Spanish version of the theme song “Remember Me” from Disney’s Coco movie. In 2020, Rivera teamed up with Becky G and Pedro Capó for the playful “Perdiendo la Cabeza.” Later that year, he brought Maluma into the world of Mexican ranchera music with their duet “100 Años.”

This past year, Rivera has teased his next album with songs that could be inspired by his recent marriage to Cynthia Rodríguez. In September, he released “Digan Lo Que Digan,” an ode to a romance that prevails over any difficulties and naysayers. The ballad about championing love doubled as an anthem for his fans in the LGBTQ+ community. Rivera also dropped “Te Soñé,” a song that he wrote in honor of his home state Tlaxcala, featuring Carlos Vives.

“The lyrics in each one of my songs have everything from my own life, but they seek to identify with the everyday stories of my fans,” Rivera said in a statement. “That is where my music has found its place, in the hearts of the people.”

Rivera released an acoustic version of his “Un Viaje A Todas Partes.” In the soulful ballad, Rivera sings about looking back on the past year of all the sweet memories that he’s shared with a loved one. His soaring voice captures the power of love in his heartfelt message. With 2022 nearing its end, Rivera’s recollective love anthem arrives right on time.

Rivera’s next album is due out sometime in 2023. He is currently touring Mexico with his Gira de Palenques 2022 trek.