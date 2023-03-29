Baja Beach Fest is back. Last year’s event was headlined by Daddy Yankee, Farruko, and Anuel AA. This year, for its fifth anniversary, the organizers are holding nothing back, securing Ozuna, Feid, Wisin Y Yandel, and more as headliners for the multi-day event. Set to take place between August 11 and 13, Rosarito Beach in Rosarito, Mexico will become a melting box for the top acts across dembow doña, reggaeton and Latin music.

Opening night, on Friday, August 11, will be headlined by Nicky Jam and Wisin Y Yandel, who will come together for their final live performance. The following day, on Saturday, August 12, will be carried by Ozuna and Feid. Don Omar and reggaetonero legend Tego Calderón will close out the festival on Sunday, August 13. Tego, using the appearance to kick off his La Última Receta Tour. Also taking place on August 11, Grupo Firme will be a special set.

Other notable performers include Becky G, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Ivy Queen, and Tokischa.

Both general admission and VIP ticket packages for Baja Beach Fest 2023 are on sale now. For more information, click here.

View the full lineup below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.