After a promising 2022 with her hit single “Mamiii” and acclaimed album, Esquemas, Becky G is keeping fans fed with new music. Today (March 10), she has shared a new single called “Arranca,” which features Dominican singer Omega.

On her new song, Becky has had it with an inconsistent man who keeps trying to work his way back into her life.

“¿A ti qué te pasa? ¿Pare qué estás llamando? / Sin mí la estás pasando bien, pero no tanto / Ya tu falso amor no va a joderme otro verano

Ponte las llantas y arranca para el carajo, ja, arranca,” sings Becky on the song’s chorus, which translates to, “What’s wrong with you? / Why are you calling me / Without me you’re having fun, but not so much / Your false love is not going to f*ck me over for another summer /

Put on the tires and go to hell.”

On Omega’s verse, he insists he is contrite with what he’s done, singing, “Que aunque yo soy un infiel / El que se va para el carajo es él

Yo sé que te quillas y que te llenas de odio / Por eso es que tú te vas con otro,” which in English means, “Although I’ve cheated /

The cheater goes to hell / and I know that it kills you and that it fills you with hate / That’s why you leave with another man.”

In the accompanying visual, she is seen singing and dancing in the ocean, as two young ladies pay homage to Dominican culture by dancing the heartache away in Boca Chica.

Find the video for “Arranca” above.