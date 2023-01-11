Yesterday (January 10), the line-up for this year’s Coachella music festival was revealed and Latin music will be present at the event. Becky G, Eladio Carrión, and Bratty responded to the news about their upcoming appearances at Coachella.

Bad Bunny will be making history as the first Latin music artist to headline Coachella. He is co-headlining the festival that will take place on the weekends of April 14 and April 21 with Blackpink and Frank Ocean. Alongside Bad Bunny, more Latin music acts like Rosalía, Kali Uchis, and Becky G will be performing on the Coachella mainstage per the line-up.

Becky G appeared as a special guest during Karol G’s Coachella set last year. The two Latina superstars sang their hit “Mamiii” together. Come April, Becky G will be performing on her own set at the event for the first time. She expressed her excitement about the news on Twitter. “See you in the desert, Coachella,” Becky G wrote on Twitter.

Rising Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión will be bringing Latin hip-hop to Coachella. Ahead of The Sauce USA Tour in May, Carrión’s can see him make his debut at the music festival in April. Carrión recently flexed his knockout bars in the “HP Freestyle” video that was released earlier this week. “SAUCEBOYZ @ COACHELLA!!!” Carrión wrote on Twitter. “What a time to be alive. Thanks to all the people who support my music. You are really helping me achieve my dreams.”

Bratty will be bringing Latin alternative music to the Coachella stage. The Mexican rocker has teased her upcoming release Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP with the singles “Continental” featuring Nsqk and Méne and “¿Y Cómo?” with Hinds. Bratty expressed her excitement to be performing at the music festival.

