Today, Netflix officially announced the renewal of the Addams Family-inspired television show, Wednesday, for a second season. The series is set around the spooky daughter (played by Jenna Ortega), as noted by the title, as she navigates attending school and mystical creatures.

Following the news, Pop Crave posed the question “Who would you like to see be cast in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?” on Twitter. While fans replied with their own picks, ranging from TK to TK, musician Becky G threw her own name in the ring.

“I’m ready,” she replied.

People immediately wondered what Becky G meant, and if there was any validity to her statement when it comes to casting. “pls explain we need more deets,” one person said.

“OMG?! Spill the tea sis!!” another added.

While it’s still unclear what Becky’s intention was — as a clue or just a suggestion, it wouldn’t be the first time the series has aligned itself with the music world. After all, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” became a resurged hit after TikTok users set edits of Wednesday to the song. (They even used Gaga’s track in the promotions for season two.)

