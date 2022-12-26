Many of Latin’s music stars celebrated Christmas yesterday with their loved ones. Becky G shared her first Christmas as an engaged woman to Sebastian Lletget, while Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro revealed their romantic getaway in photos.

Earlier this month, Becky G shared her engagement with Lletget in a heart-warming Instagram post. The Major League Soccer club player from the Los Angeles Galaxy got down on one knee and presented an emotional Becky G with an engagement ring. She said “yes” to getting engaged to Lletget.

Becky G spent Christmas with Lletget. She posted photos of the happy couple posing in front of a Christmas tree. With a big smile, Becky G flashed her engagement ring with a smitten Lletget. “Feliz Navidad from us and Buddy the elf,” she wrote in the post. Buddy can be seen behind the Christmas tree in the first photo.

Latin music’s power couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro also shared photos from their Christmas together. They spent the weekend in Tokyo, Japan in a snow-covered home. Alejandro posted intimate of them cozy on vacation. “To take you to Tokyo and not miss a thing,” Alejandro wrote. “Merry Christmas to everyone and may God bless you.” On his post, Rosalía commented, “Baby turn down the brightness.” She shared more photos from their trip on her Instagram account.