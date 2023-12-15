Last week, rumors about Selena Gomez, that she is in a relationship with producer Benny Blanco, came to a head when she addressed them herself. In some Instagram comments, she wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Now, they’ve gone ahead and made it Instagram-official.

Late last night/early this morning (December 15), Gomez posted a gallery captioned, “New York, my favorite moments w you this week [white heart emoji].” Blanco appears in a couple of the photos: One where he hugs her from behind as she’s seated, and a black-and-white snap of them kissing.

Blanco, ever the goofball, commented on the post with a pineapple emoji.

There have been a number of new high-profile relationships to surface in the pop world in 2023. Of course, there’s Gomez pal Taylor Swift (who’s featured in one of the photos from the post above) linking up with NFL star Travis Kelce. More recently, Olivia Rodrigo has been linked with Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, after they were spotted making out outside of a gas station earlier this week.

One thing Gomez doesn’t have in common with those two is that, unlike them, she was just named one of the most popular artists on TikTok for 2023.