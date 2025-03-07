The couple that slays together, stays together: Lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shown off their dapper fashion sense on the red carpets of 2025’s awards season, but the budding couple isn’t stopping there.

Yesterday (March 6), Gomez and Blanco shared a behind-the-scenes look at Gomez’s full-face glam routine. In a TikTok video (viewable here), Gomez handed over the reigns of her beauty routine to Blanco and it was definitely something.

The “Love On” singer’s trust in her fiancé to deliver a flawless makeup look using Rare Beauty was proven to be in vain. Although Blanco knows his way around a recording studio, the opposite is true when it comes to a makeup kit.

During the hilarious transformation, Blanco was unsure about execution. At one point, he questioned if he should apply pressed powder with his fingers.

Gomez quickly interjected, pointing out he had makeup brush at his disposal.

However, after a while Blanco’s, confidence grew, and so did his daring strokes of cosmetics. Even with harsh blends and muddy contours, Gomez could not help but encourage her fiancé along the way.

“That’s good, babe. Now I’m proud,” she said.

In the comments section, fans joked about the look but found Blanco’s openness to try charming. Blanco, on the other hand, stands by his masterpiece, writing, “Wait, I think I did well.”