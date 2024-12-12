It’s official: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, Gomez just announced. So, how did Blanco pop the question? Neither he nor Gomez have told the story yet, but there are clues.

The biggest one is Gomez’s Instagram post sharing the news, as it includes a photo of what appears to be where Blanco made his ask. The pic features Gomez sitting on a blanket in a grassy area, admiring her engagement ring as some Taco Bell food is laid out next to her.

Furthermore, it appears this isn’t an actual outdoor spot. The trees in the background look fake, lines between the artificial grass panels are visible, and in a video Gomez shared on her Instagram Story, she’s wearing the same outfit as in the photo, and you can see some artificial grass on the floor of the well-lit indoor set.

Of course, going with Taco Bell wasn’t Blanco trying to save money, as the restaurant chain has a special place in his and Gomez’s relationship.

In November, when commenting on Blanco being featured in People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive issue, Gomez wrote, “Not only do you love me unconditionally.. You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.” Blanco also told People, “I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other. One time Sel was like, ‘Oh, I want to take you on a date.’ We drove somewhere and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me. She also likes something so simple. For Valentine’s Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos. It doesn’t mean spending your entire bank account.”