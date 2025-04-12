Coachella is arguably the largest music festival in the country. With fans’ undivided attention Benson Boone decided to use that to his advantage at Coachella 2025. Although, the “Death Wish Love” singer’s controversial jumpsuit was safely tucked away at home, Boone had another thirst trap loaded up.

For Benson Boone’s Coachella 2025 Weekend One performance he announced his forthcoming sophomore studio album, American Heart. Fans have already heard the body of work’s first offering, “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.” So, Boone debuted a second song from the project titled “Mystical Magic” live onstage.

From the stage’s display screens, Boone’s official artwork featuring his chiseled body wrapped in a US flag flashed for festivalgoers to marvel at. But, over on Instagram, users dialed things up with a flood of steamy reactions.

“Do you by chance need a wife,” wrote one user.

“Strange way to propose, but okay 🤩,” penned another.

“I’m married to a beautiful woman, but now I want to be gay,” added another.

Continue below to view the tracklist (confirmed by Apple Music) and artwork for Benson Boone’s album, American Heart.