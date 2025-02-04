Sadly for Benson Boone, he did not take home a trophy during the 2025 Grammy Awards. But the “Beautiful Things” singer’s performance during the Best New Artist segment, Boone made won over viewers at-home for another reason.

The Grammys are no stranger to controversial moments from featured entertainers. During yesterday’s (February 2) ceremony, Benson Boone’s set sparked an endless amount of online suitors thanks to his skin tight soft blue bedazzled bodysuit. With his bulge on full display, Boone quickly take a moment to relive himself from the fabric friction. Unfortunately, that did not sit well with some viewers. After the show, Boone took to his Instagram stories (viewable here, courtesy of People) to issue an apology.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” he wrote. “That thing was aggressively restricting in certain areas.”

Boone’s high-flying flips matched with his superhero like stage wear has made him a running meme online. But Boone’s get-up wasn’t the only outfit from the 2025 Grammys to cause a tizzy online. Kanye West (Ye) and his wife, designer Bianca Censori set a censorship storm on the red carpet, when Censori showed up nearly nude.

Watch Benson Boone’s performance of “Beautiful Things” at the 2025 Grammy Awards here.