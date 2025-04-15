Over the weekend, Benson Boone set up shop in the desert for Coachella 2025. During the “Beautiful Things” singer used his time on stage to announce his sophomore album, American Heart.

Benson Boone also took a moment to honor one of his musical inspirations–legendary rock band Queen. During Boone’s Coachella 2025 weekend one performance he was joined by the group’s guitarist Sir Brian May as he covered “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

While the moment was magical to Boone, the crowd wasn’t exactly impressed. So, yesterday (April 13) Boone took to TikTok to express his displeasure with the audience’s cold reaction to May’s surprise cameo.

“Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD,” he wrote over a clip lip-syncing to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Although Boone did not appreciate the crowd’s response to the duet, May wasn’t phased. In a post uploaded to his Instagram page, May expressed his deep gratitude.

“I’m still reeling from last night at Coachella,” he captioned a photo of them onstage. “Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special — you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come!!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I’m awestruck.”