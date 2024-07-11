In June 2023, Nelly Furtado made a musical comeback by joining Dom Dolla for “Eat Your Man,” which she performed with the Australian DJ at Coachella 2024. Last September, she teamed with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake for “Keep Going Up,” and more recently, she dropped “Love Bites” with SG Lewis and Tove Lo.

On Thursday morning, July 11, Furtado stopped by Today With Hoda & Jenna to officially announce 7, her seventh studio album, will be released on September 20. It will be her first full-length since 2017’s The Ride.

“I’ve worked so hard on it,” Furtado said. “It actually took me four years to make this album. I had 500 songs that I whittled down [to] only 14. Don’t worry. It’s not 500. It’s only like 35 minutes, but yeah, a lot of passion went in it.”

.@NellyFurtado reveals that she is releasing a new album on September 20th!✨ pic.twitter.com/506rZ4JjWW — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 11, 2024

Furtado shared the presumed album cover artwork — a black-and-white photo of “7” painted on her bare back — on Instagram along with a lengthy backstory in the caption, which you can see below.