All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Many pop musicians have taken a break from releasing music during the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some delectable tracks released just in time for the New Year. Justin Bieber returned for a new track, Lauv decided to ring in the New Year with a reflective tune, and Jacob Collier debuted a heartwarming ballad. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Justin Bieber — “Anyone” After becoming a self-described R&B artist with last year’s album Changes, Justin Bieber has shared a handful of singles which point to his early catalog. “Anyone,” which he debuted during his New Year’s Eve livestream, is no exception. The song is a soaring declaration of his love peppered with a rolling beat and heartfelt lyrics, making it a standout of the best new pop music for this week. Lauv — “2021” 2020 was undeniably Lauv’s breakout year after the singer independently released his debut album How I’m Feeling. But Lauv plans to keep up the momentum in 2021, and he’s cemented his intentions through song. Sharing the aptly titled “2021” in time for the New Year, Lauv expressed his excitement for what’s to come over shuffling instrumentals.

Jacob Collier — “The Sun Is In Your Eyes” On the heels of three Grammy nominations, Jacob Collier shared the swooning acoustic number “The Sun Is In Your Eyes,” which was ripped off a voice memo on his phone. Along with sharing the tune, Collier has been teasing upcoming collaborations with artists like Daniel Caesar on his Instagram page, so the musician is sure to have some big releases up his sleeve in 2021. Bailey Bryan — “Sober” After releasing a slew of singles in 2020, Bailey Bryan is the New Year full steam ahead. Bryan shared the resonating song “Sober” this week. While showcasing her soaring vocals, Bailey delivers vulnerable lyrics about learning to heal from a past relationship.