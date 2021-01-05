It’s no secret that Justin Bieber is religious. He’s spoken about his faith in countless interviews, including in his 2020 YouTube docuseries Seasons. While the singer relies on his church for guidance, that doesn’t mean he’s looking to join it in an official capacity. He recently took to social media to deny reports that he’s been studying to become a new minister.

The original report came from Page Six, who alleged that Bieber was studying to become a minister at Hillsong, a megachurch that started in Australia and branched out to LA and New York City. Hillsong’s current minister was recently removed from his position after admitting to infidelity, and Page Six insinuated that Bieber wanted to take on the role. Their sources reported that “Bieber doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him.”

On Monday, Bieber caught wind of the news and shut down the reports in his Instagram Stories. Along with calling the story “fake news,” he said he isn’t even a part of Hillsong church and said he doesn’t have any interest in ever becoming a minister. He went on share his stance on the church, saying he doesn’t “need a building to connect with God.”