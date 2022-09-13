All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week was a real head-spinner. Obviously, the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival stole everyone’s attention with all of its weird antics. There was also Charlie Puth’s steamy thirst trap and Blackpink’s album tracklist reveal; aside from these events, there were also a ton of great releases. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Rosalía — “Chiri” Restless pop star Rosalía just released the deluxe version of Motomami, which featured four brand new tracks. “Chiri” is a highlight, bursting with the invigorating energy of a hit. Her vocals are strong and spellbinding against a catchy beat; it’s hard to believe it didn’t make the album originally. Nessa Barrett — “Madhouse” Nessa Barrett puts her haunting voice to use in this new track “Madhouse,” which radiates an eerie vibe off the bat. The Sylvia Plath-like lyrics come in a creepy deadpan “Make me a spectacle / I’ll have a beautiful chemical meltdown,” she drawls, and it successfully puts the listener in a trance.

Björk, Kasimyn —“Atopos” It finally happened: Pop legend Björk made her return with this eccentric track “Atopos” featuring Kasimyn. Her vocals are one-of-a-kind as always, taking unexpected twists. Of course, it came with an equally unique music video full of mushrooms, which is the perfect visual accompaniment for the cinematic song. Suki Waterhouse — “Nostalgia” Suki Waterhouse’s vocals are sprawling and sparkling like a waterfall, and they’re even more mesmerizing when she digs into emotive storytelling, like on this new song “Nostalgia.” It’s unforgettable when she sings the visceral line: “You were so easy to forgive / But not so easy to forget.”

Trevor Daniel — “Story” “Story” by Trevor Daniel is a pop punk-tinged anthem about the way love can give someone rose-colored glasses. Against a vehement, building rhythm, he sings: “I wonder which story you tell / One where we’re in heaven or you put me through hell,” and it’s a hell of a hook. Carolesdaughter — “Sunshine And Roses” Accompanied by a gorgeously old-timey music video, “Sunshine And Roses” by Carolesdaughter is about the pain of waiting and disillusionment. She captures the feeling with poetic imagery sung in a sticky staccato: “I’m livin’ in the dark blindfolded / This ashtray full of roaches is the closest / That I’ve gotten to clean.”

Natalie Jane — “Seven” Natalie Jane’s “Seven” is a brooding anthem that may sound familiar from TikTok. Cushioned between slow-burning verses is a crashing chorus: “Was it ever really love if the night that we broke up / Both went out to go hook up / With the one we both told each other not to worry about?” The specificity and anger have resonated with people on the app; it’s the perfect soundtrack to a harsh breakup. NGHTMRE, Oliver Tree — “Nothing’s Perfect” NGHTMRE and Oliver Tree teamed up for this bombastic new track “Nothing’s Perfect,” a bitter anthem that’s sorting through the wreckage after a broken relationship. The beat is clubby and the lyrics ring with frustration: “Don’t tell me how you love me / While I’m here, left with nothing.”