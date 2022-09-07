Charlie Puth is teasing new music (among other things) this week. Ahead of his upcoming album, Charlie, which arrives next month, it appears he will drop a new single this week. He teased new music by way of a nude photo shared to Instagram and Twitter.

In the photo, a clothing-free Puth is seen standing in a mountainous area on a swing, with his bare backside facing the camera. The caption for the Instagram post reads, “What rhymes with Four,” while his tweet says, “Friday!!!”

This is just one of several scandalous photos Puth has shared on social media. Earlier this week, he shared a selfie in the mirror wearing nothing but tighty-whities, with his hand covering his bulge.

Back in May, he shared a shirtless photo with his pants pulled down just slightly revealing the top portion of his butt cheeks.

As the bouts of nudity would suggest, Puth revealed to Insider that he is showing his authentic self on his upcoming record.