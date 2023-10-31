All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. A certain A-List pop star eclipsed the discussions this weekend, after dropping an anticipated recreation of one of her biggest eras. K-pop bands like Seventeen and Le Sserafim also returned with some new music that will instantly boost moods. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Taylor Swift — “Is It Over Now?” Swift returned this week with her new re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with five new vault tracks. One of the highlights is “Is It Over Now?” which closes out the record with a vengeance. Seemingly twisting the knife at a certain ex from that era, the fast-paced song finds Swift going through the motions of what led to the end of their relationship — as he goes after her “clone” and models. The Kid LAROI — “What Just Happened” The Kid LAROI’s new song finds him struggling with a relationship after a tense fight and a series of struggles. Fans had been familiar with the song for a while, as he performed it as a teaser during his tour, but now it has an official release tied to his forthcoming debut album.

Seventeen — “God Of Music” Seventeen’s “God Of Music” is a joyful take on how the art of sound can bring people together — or even if they speak different languages, they can still use it as a form of communication. Basically, it is just a feel-good song with a sweet message. Elley Duhé – “Talk” After first making waves in 2018 with a Zedd collab, Elley Duhé has continued to impress fans through her solo music, and her recent one, “Talk,” shows why. In a track about living in the moment in love, she sings, “I’m hearin’ everything I want / I see the fall, I see the fall.”

Le Sserafim — “Perfect Night” Le Sserafim dropped a killer hit just in time for Halloween weekend, as the girls dish about how they’re going to have a “Perfect Night.” The K-Pop group takes a carefree mentality to going out. Baby Queen — “I Can’t Get My Sh*t Together” Baby Queen is gearing up to drop her new album, Quarter Life Crisis. Her latest preview titled “I Can’t Get My Sh*t Together” is about just that, as the singer is struggling emotionally to sort things out in life.

Angie McMahon — “Making It Through” “Making It Through” by Angie McMahon is the closing track of her new album, Light, Dark, Light Again — and the phrase is pulled from this song. She finds herself mourning a loss and only getting by, but still, she holds onto the hope that things will get better. Poppy — “Zig” The title track of Poppy’s new album, “Zig” finds her leaning back into her pop inspirations, after experimenting with a heavier rock-influenced sound. “I like catchy songs, I like choruses, and I like pop music, but I’ve had that across all my records,” she told Dork Magazine.