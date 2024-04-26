Rising East Asian pop stars BIBI and Jackson Wang get comfortable and close in their seductive, sexy video for “Feeling Lucky.” The duet finds the duo — who both just played to an enthusiastic Coachella crowd — trading sensuous come-ons as they look to close what little distance there is between them.

In a press release, BIBI said, “I absolutely loved working on this track. The process was incredibly smooth and just so much fun—big thanks to 88(rising, the label that releases both artists’ music in the US) for making that happen. Collaborating with Jackson Wang, a true pro, felt like gliding through the song effortlessly. This single captures the exhilarating, butterfly-inducing type of love, with a playful, flirty, and irresistibly sexy Hollywood flair. I hope it steals your hearts in true cinematic style!”

Previously, the South Korean star teamed up with Latin pop sensation Becky G for the reggaeton-influenced “Amigos.” The cross-cultural connection capped a 2023 that saw her release three new singles after the release of her debut album Lowlife Princess: Noir. She kicked off her 2024 campaign with “Bam Yang Gang,” which is named after a Korean snack. It reached the top of the South Korean songs chart, marking a new height for the rising star.

You can watch the “Feeling Lucky” video at the top of the page.