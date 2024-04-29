Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated May 4, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Taylor Swift — “Guilty As Sun?” Quite the week for Taylor Swift! I’ll spoil one of the big pieces of Swift chart news right away: Swift occupies the entire top 10 of this week’s Hot 100. 9. Taylor Swift — “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” The only artist to ever occupy the whole top 10 before is… Taylor Swift, when she did so with songs from Midnights in 2022.

8. Taylor Swift — “Florida!!!” Feat. Florence + The Machine This marks the first time Florence + The Machine has hit the top 10, although Florence Welch previously peaked at No. 10 in 2013 with the Calvin Harris collaboration “Sweet Nothing.” 7. Taylor Swift — “But Daddy I Love Him By the way, Swift’s reign actually extends beyond the top 10, as she actually has the top 14 songs this week (all Tortured Poets tracks), which is an all-time record.

6. Taylor Swift — “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys As for those songs outside the top 10, at No. 11 is “Fresh Out The Slammer,” at 12 is “Loml,” at 13 is “The Alchemy,” and at 14 is “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” 5. Taylor Swift — “So Long, London In total, Swift has 32 songs on this week’s chart: 31 tracks from the deluxe edition of Tortured Poets plus “Cruel Summer.” That’s the most in a single week by a woman; Morgan Wallen has the overall record with 36 songs on the March 18, 2023 chart, following the release of his album One Thing At A Time.

4. Taylor Swift — “The Tortured Poets Department” However, Wallen debuted 27 that week and Swift 31 this week, so she has the all-time record for songs debuted on the chart in a single week, which includes the Tortured Poets title track at No. 4. The song also becomes Swift’s highest-charting album title track. 3. Taylor Swift — “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” With all of her new top-10 songs, Swift just became the first woman to surpass 50 top-10 songs in her career, with the total now up to 59. She’s now behind just Drake with his 77 top-10 songs.