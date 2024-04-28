Taylor Swift has a long list of haters (including Courtney Love and Neil Tennant). However, the list of supporters is much longer. On April 25, the “Fortnight” singer became the first musician to have an album with one billion streams on Spotify. But now that record seems to be a mere drop in the bucket for Swift.

Today (April 28), the Billboard 200 rankings were revealed and at no surprise, Swift’s latest project topped the list. However, most were shocked to learn just how many records The Tortured Poets Department secured by doing so. According to the outlet, Swift as the artist with the most #1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century.

After learning the news, Swift took her official X (formerly Twitter) page to pen a response.

“What do you MEAN,” she wrote.

What do you MEAN https://t.co/Ziuoib3AOb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024

“My mind is blown,” she penned. “I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

I was already so fired up to get back to the tour… pic.twitter.com/L7lS7WTa2Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024

Reviews of The Tortured Poets Department has been divided by fans and critics alike. However, in Uproxx‘s senior pop culture editor Josh Kurp‘s review, he encourages skeptics to dig beyond their “breakup album” assumptions.